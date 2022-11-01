After meeting nine times, the Mayor’s Downtown Task Force released a report Tuesday that is heavy on addressing crime, social problems, the need for more housing and the excessive amount of blighted property. The task force, heavily weighted by government officials and representatives of non-profit organizations, relied upon experts of similar background: former Chief of Police Mike Tusken, current Chief Mike Ceynowa, City Attorney Rebecca St. George, Assistant County Attorney Nate Stumme, City of Duluth Deputy Director of Planning and Economic Development Adam Fulton, and national expert Michele Reeves of Civilis Consultants.
Playing lesser roles in the report, based on what was written in its 18 pages, were owners of for-profit companies. No mention was made about ever-climbing commercial property taxes, high lease rates resulting from those taxes, state and federal criminal laws and penalties that poorly serve the needs of downtown businesses, snow banks that aren't removed for weeks after storms, and the disappointment faced by long-time micro business owners who have witnessed their customers and futures diminished as downtown traffic declines.
The report's middle ground included several observations that have been made for decades. Among them are the ongoing demand for convenient parking, the lack of codes that are consistently applied when applicants seek city building permits, and implementing a storefront improvement program.
New to the list of recognized downtown problems is the inability to adequately support both the skywalk and non-skywalk areas. “We do not, with current and proposed work and building usage habits, have enough people and activity to vibrantly support both,” the report says, casually writing off an entire sector of downtown businesses. Some of those problems, it said, occurred because of street construction and the COVID outbreak, which triggered the work-from-home phenomenon.
“During the pandemic and as the community emerged from quarantine, work from home and hybrid schedules meant existing challenges in the downtown were magnified, along with the addition of multi-year road and utility construction and increasing homelessness. The ratio of problematic behavior grew, in part due to the lack of activity downtown. We understand people make mistakes and we want some grace when that happens. But we also know that pervasive and predatory behaviors are damaging; together, we can work to reset the experience and perception of downtown in important, specific, tangible, and meaningful ways,” the report said.
Among its recommendations:
• Addition of a city prosecutor and prioritizing filling vacant police positions.
• Increasing the focus on chronic offenders and hold(ing) them accountable.
• Continuing the embedded outreach worker within the Downtown Duluth organization.
• Lobbying for an increase in chemical and mental health services and beds in the state of Minnesota.
• Clarifying panhandling expectations.
• Addressing homeless encampments.
• Holding quarterly public safety meetings.
• Sharing of police strategies for the downtown.
Despite those recommendations, Mayor Emily Larson, in a cover letter to the report, wrote “While crime calls and statistics do not support an increased risk to people downtown, perception of safety is as important as actual safety. Activation and a strong public safety presence are a powerful combination to changing this narrative and we are committed to increasing both.”
• Providing downtown stakeholders with clear expectations of community rights/roles.
• Lighting dark areas, alleys, and facades and better identify problem areas within the downtown.
• Increased criminal justice system focus on downtown.
• Increased focus on intentional design.
• Establishing lighting and storefront improvement incentive program for business and property owners.
• Establishing a downtown activation grant fund.
• Increasing communication and establish a neighborhood watch program using block captains, employers, and nonprofit partners.
• Aggressively targeting vacant buildings, blight, and graffiti within downtown. The report said, “Private property owners are not taking full responsibility for their blighted and neglected properties. Several specific buildings and parking ramps are driving exceedingly unsettling and dangerous behaviors.
• Completing and implementing a new downtown plan.
• Commissioning a new housing study for downtown.
• Prioritizing economic and business development.
• Prioritizing housing development at all levels.
Larson said she has invited Downtown Task Force members to meet with her quarterly to ensure the recommendations are “on track, experiencing progress and adjusting course as needed.”
To read full details of the task force recommendations, click here.