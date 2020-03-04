City prepares for this summer's Lakewalk repairs

Rocks approaching 12 tons each are being staged on the Lake Superior shoreline in Canal Park as the city of Duluth prepares for another round of Lakewalk repairs.
“This is our biggest project. We will need 76,000 tons of rock for this part of the project,” Mike LeBeau, city construction and energy project supervisor, said at a Wednesday news conference. The work will include a concrete storm wall, a new boardwalk, new lighting, new plantings and an asphalt trail. “It will be all new infrastructure along here,” he said near Endion Station.
Complicating the project is the need to interrupt tourist traffic as little as possible this summer while, at the same time, ensuring visitors are safe while viewing Lake Superior.
“There’s a lot of curiosity about what’s going on and a natural desire to get closer to the lake,” LeBeau said. City officials are working with the business community to keep everybody informed about the situation, he said.
Contractors currently are at the stage of preparing the massive rocks for permanent placement. They are being obtained from a quarry near Two Harbors, a task that’s difficult in itself. They must be specially sized before their removal, then trucked to Duluth. About four fit into a single truck. Essentia stepped forward awhile back to provide rock from its construction site on East Superior Street, but those rocks are too small to be effective against large Lake Superior waves such as the ones in October of 2018 that caused most of the shoreline damage, LeBeau said.
The Canal Park business community is working in advance to prepare for any disturbance from the construction, said Matt Baumgartner, president of the Canal Park Business Association.
“We operate on slim margins, and any disturbance to the norm is unfortunate,” he said. But company owners are excited about upcoming Lakewalk enhancements, Baumgartner added, and the city has been transparent about construction plans so businesses can make any adjustments that might be needed.
“We are in this together. The business community and the city of Duluth have shared goals. We need to recognize this more often. Thank you to all of our partners in city hall,” he said.
Beyond the Canal Park shoreline, which extends from the corner of Lake Superior to the Marine Museum, the city is also working this year to repair damage near the Lakewood Water Inlet Pumping Station, the Bayfront Observation Deck at Bayfront Festival Park and the storm water outlets on Congdon Boulevard. During 2021, repairs are planned on the Lakewalk and shoreline from Leif Erickson Park to 21st Avenue East. Work will also take place on the Western Waterfront Trail.