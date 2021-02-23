City of Superior seeking input for 2020-2040 Comprehensive Plan

The City of Superior invites input for developing its 2020-2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The Comprehensive Plan sets a vision for the next 20 years and defines goals and action steps to guide development decisions. There are nine elements included in this planning process: housing; economic development; land use; transportation; utilities and community facilities; intergovernmental cooperation; agricultural, natural, and cultural resources; coastal resources; and hazard mitigation. The planning process will explore existing conditions for each element and identify goals and strategies to guide decisions for the next 20 years. This document is intended to be referenced by the City Council, Plan Commission, residents, city staff, and stakeholders.
“We are asking the citizens of Superior to design the future of their city. The comprehensive plan sets the direction of all of our future development. We need your help to design a City that works for everyone,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine.
Various engagement activities will be held throughout the planning process to update the public on plan activities and to gather input. The first engagement activity includes a community survey to gather initial ideas about the 2040 vision for Superior. People do not need to be a Superior resident to provide input. CLICK HERE for the survey.
For more information about the Comprehensive Plan, CLICK HERE.