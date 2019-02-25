A Construction Career Night will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm on Tuesday at the DECC, Paulucci Hall/Arena. It will provide an opportunity for the public to experience a variety of construction careers through hands-on opportunities with local union apprenticeship programs.
Duluth and the northeast region are anticipating a significant need for skilled construction workers in the next few years. These are well-paying jobs that offer earn-as-you-learn training opportunities. The city is working with contractors, unions, and community partners to build pathways into these jobs, particularly for women and underrepresented populations.
Duluth Workforce Development will be actively working with contractors and building trades unions to help eligible workers gain access to union construction jobs, and the Construction Career Night is an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on, face-to-face experience and information about the opportunities in the construction trades.