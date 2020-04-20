The city of Duluth is projected to experience a $25 million COVID-19 related revenue shortfall in 2020, Mayor Emily Larson said Monday, and the impact will trickle down to other groups that receive municipal funding.
On a more positive note, two local funds are available to help small companies weather business downturns triggered by the pandemic, which has crippled much of the business world. Some of the money is available as grants and some is structured as partially forgivable loans.
Larson said city officials have already spoken with representatives of the tourism industry regarding funding reductions.
“There are commitments we have scaled out of a $12 million budget that will not exist in a five- or six-million dollar budget,” she said during an online afternoon news conference. There are absolutely be some organizations that will feel that.”
But of those entities, however, have already qualified for federal funding through the Paycheck Protection Program, she added, and the Small Business Administration. City officials will continue to work to help the tourism sector navigate through the future, Larson said.
“I’m not ready to cancel summer yet,” she noted, revealing that Lester Park Municipal Golf course will open in phases beginning this week. The Lester Park course, however, will not open this year. That decision will preserve municipal golf this year while also easing the city’s budget shortfall, Larson said.
City Councilor Arik Forsman, also a board member of the 1200 Fund, said it will create a $1.2 million “Fast Grants” program to assist local businesses.
“The program will allow for direct grants of $10,000 to small businesses located within Duluth city limits as well as $20,000 grants for existing 1200 Fund borrowers,” he said, noting it will provide immediate financial help. Applicants must have between 2 and 50 employees, have gross revenues of $5 million or less annually and demonstrate revenue has been impacted by the pandemic. They also must be able to identify funding needs to support continued operations or reopening. A summary of the plan is available at 1200 Fund.com. Funding is expected to be exhausted quickly
Additionally, the Duluth Economic Development Authority on April 22 will consider a $443,000 plan to provide loans that are partially forgivable. If the measure is adopted, loans from $2,000 to $20,000 will be available at 0.5 percent interest with a five-year payback. The first installment is not due for six months.
DEDA will consider a second plan that would provide a $125,000 grant to the Entrepreneur Fund to access $1 million from other funding sources for Duluth businesses.
Both DEDA programs require approval by the Duluth City Council at its April 27 meeting.
"We keep learning as we go along. We offered one strategy and now we are rebuilding and authorizing something that we think can be better and more flexible, more reliable and ready to go for businesses," Larson said.