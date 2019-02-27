A planning team, in partnership with the City of Duluth Workforce Center, several local sponsors, and community partners, hosted a Construction Career Night Feb. 26 at the DECC, Paulucci Hall/Arena.
It allowed the public to experience a variety of construction careers through hands-on opportunities with local union apprenticeship programs.
Duluth and the Northeast Region are anticipating a significant need for skilled construction workers in the next few years. These well-paying jobs offer earn-as-you-learn training opportunities. The City of Duluth is working with contractors, unions, and community partners to build pathways into these jobs, particularly for women and underrepresented populations.
The city is experiencing strong, positive momentum with the reconstruction of Superior Street, the pending Essentia and St. Luke's Hospital developments, as well as other housing and business developments happening throughout the community. Local officials want to ensure that as many of the jobs created as possible by these projects stay local, and offer the opportunity to those who could benefit most.
Construction contractors and building trades unions are very interested in hiring and supporting women entering the construction industry, and in diversifying their labor force. Duluth Workforce Development will be actively working with contractors and building trades unions to help eligible workers gain access to union construction jobs, and the Construction Career Night is an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on, face-to-face experience and information about the opportunities in the construction trades.