City names tourism advisory board

The City of Duluth has named members of the newly created Duluth Tourism Advisory Board.
It will include 10 representatives from across the local tourism industry. Members will provide feedback and advice to the city of Duluth on its marketing contract with Bellmont Partners and Lawrence and Schiller and contribute to the discussion around the city’s broader tourism strategy.
The first meeting will be held later this month.
Members include:
• Lodging: Mark Emmel, President at Lion Hotel Group – Chair
• Attractions: Hailey Hedstrom, Executive Director at Lake Superior Zoo
• Hospitality: Eduardo Sandoval, Founder and Owner at Oasis Del Norte
• Arts and Culture: Leanne Littlewolf, Co-Executive Director at AICHO
• Outdoor Recreation: Lisa Luokkala, Executive Director at Superior Hiking Trail Association
• Events: Zach Schneider, Public Relations and Marketing Director at Grandma’s Marathon
• Community (2): Kristi Stokes, President at Greater Downtown Council; Matt Baumgartner, President at Chamber of Commerce
• Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center: Dan Hartman, Executive Director -Visit Duluth: Daniele Villa, President of Sales and Operations
• City of Duluth Designee: Noah Schuchman, Chief Administrative Officer
The Advisory Board is slated to meet each month.