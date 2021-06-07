City Hall in the City series begins in Duluth

The City Hall in the City series begins later this month, the city of Duluth announced Friday.
The series is intended to engage with Duluth residents through community meetings focused on providing residents with the opportunity to engage with the Mayor, city decision makers and staff on a variety of topics or on any questions that they may want to ask.
“I am excited to bring back City Hall in the City events,” Mayor Larson said in the official statement. “These have always been a great way to connect with residents on issues that are important to them, in a way that feels accessible. The themes are built around topics that we know are critical for people across our community and the feedback and idea sharing makes a tangible difference in our shared outcomes. I’m eager to get back to the public facing work of our public service and know that our residents are eager to share their perspectives with me and city staff.”
The Mayor launched her listening series in 2016 and held events across the city.
The 2021 listening sessions will each feature a topic, including street construction projects, community resources, city budget, housing and snow emergency plans. City staff will also share upcoming plans, information and major initiatives happening in our community.
Due to the pandemic, the sessions are planned to be held virtually. All residents are welcome and encouraged to attend and participate in these one-hour sessions. The first two dates and themes have been announced and future dates and themes will be provided at a later date.
-Tuesday, June 15 | 1:00 p.m. | Street Construction Projects | Online only
-Monday, June 28 | 11:30 a.m. | American Rescue Proposed Plan | Online only
Visit the City of Duluth website at www.duluthmn.gov or the “City of Duluth, MN” Facebook page for event listings, details, and the latest City Hall in the City updates.