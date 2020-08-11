The city of Duluth and the DECC announced Tuesday the annual fireworks display has been cancelled Labor Day weekend – another blow for Duluth's tourism industry.
The fireworks had been originally postponed before Independence Day due to COVID-19 concerns.
“When we postponed the Independence Day fireworks earlier this year, we had hoped that circumstances would improve to hold the fireworks display over the Labor Day weekend,” Mayor Emily Larson said in a news release. “Last year, we had 10,000 people come to Bayfront to celebrate Independence Day, which doesn’t work within Minnesota’s Stay Safe Phase III plan, which allows for up to 250 people at indoor and outdoor events.”
The city did not explain why political protests were allowed. Officials also did not address why 10,000 people had to all be at the Bryfront. BusinessNorth asked that question at an earlier news conference. Larson did not answer the question directly but said it was within her authority to cancel the fireworks.