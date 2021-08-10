The mayor of Duluth has proposed a significant change in the way the city markets its tourism assets, recommending the work be taken from a decades-long partner and given to an outside agency.
Citing needs to increase public accountability and raise expectations, Mayor Emily Larson on Tuesday said tourism taxes should be allocated to Bellmont Partners of Minneapolis rather than Visit Duluth. In recent years, Visit Duluth has received $2.2 million of those dollars to provide promotion, marketing and convention sales.
“I know this decision is new terrain for Duluth and I acknowledge this departure from the norm as being significant and something to pay attention to. For 85 years, we have had a single entity that worked to meet the needs of marketing and promotion for the community. Choosing a new approach is not about what was lacking in the existing partnerships we had – it’s about what’s possible in elevating our brand, expanding our audiences, engaging new voices from throughout the community, leveraging our investments and using data to get us there. I am completely confident that Bellmont can build the necessary relationships to be our trusted, creative and visionary promotional partner,” she said.
The mayor, now midway into her second term, said the process to distribute tourism taxes immediately caught her attention when first elected.
“Allocations of these public funds were determined through private meetings or direct request to the mayor. Requests were then privately negotiated, compiled and presented to council support,” she said. “That’s it. No discussion about budget impacts or expectations of visitor numbers. No buy-in about what it means to receive or be part of a tourism industry. No assertion of how the city or our residents are part of the tourism narrative.”
But during the tenure of Visit Duluth, those tourism numbers – which are collected on food, beverage and room sales by companies in the tourism industry – have typically increased, raising the question of why a change is needed. Larson partially addressed that issue at a news conference.
“We should lead – for decades the city has not asserted our rightful place out of fear of disruption and discomfort. We had let go and assigned others to achieve in this area while keeping direct relationships with tourism and hospitality at arms-length. I’m excited to thread these pieces together,” Larson said.
The Visit Duluth Board of Directors is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. today to discuss the matter.