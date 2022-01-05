ACP CreativIT/Camera Corner Connecting Point, a technology solutions provider based in Buffalo Grove, Ill., and Green Bay, Wis., announced its merger with Duluth-based Citon Computer Corporation and its sister companies—NetTel, NetGuard and TLX Communications.
Founded 28 years ago, Citon serves the medium-sized business segment with a broad suite of solutions and services, including IT hardware, cloud services such as data center hosting, managed services, professional services including data cabling and installation, on-premise and video security offerings, as well as on-premise and hosted phone systems. With offices in Duluth and Eau Claire, as well as a presence in the Twin Cities and Brainerd Lakes, Citon is led by its founding partners, Steven Dastoor and Sean Dean.
Citon builds upon ACP and CCCP’s strategy of continuing to grow through acquisitions of companies sharing a common platform, backbone and integrated organization, while preserving the local customer, employee and community roots that have fueled Citon’s success. Taken together, the businesses will have over 130 years of founder/family ownership heritage, more than $3.5 billion of ITproducts and solutions delivered since inception, $300 million of annual revenue and nearly 300 employees.
“We have been approached by many potential partners over the years, but only this finally felt right to us," said Dastoor, who will continue as Citon’s CEO and join the combined company’s Board of Directors. "We are excited about the benefits of scale to our customers and employees, yet the opportunity to preserve and build upon our culture and community footprint.”
Added Sean Dean, who will also continue as a senior executive in the combined company, “We see many opportunities for ACP and CCCPto make us stronger, and in turn lots that Citon can bring to the table to shape our joint future together as well. We see this merger as havingthe potential to be a textbook case of one plus one equals more than five.”
All Citon and sister company employees will stay on as part of the merger, with continued commitment to and expected hiring growth in all locations.
“I have known Steven and Sean for two decades, and I am hard-pressed tothink of better partners we could be welcoming into our family of companies,” said CEO of CCCP Rick Chernick
CEO of ACP CreativIT Scott Dunsire, who oversees the organization as a whole, added, “We are pleased to welcome Citon, its sister companies, Steven and Sean, and all of their employees to the ACP CreativIT team. We are excited about what we can all do together.”