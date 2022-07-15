Cirrus unveils painting addition to Duluth facilities

Cirrus Aircraft has opened the latest addition to its Duluth manufacturing plant – a 16,000 square foot painting facility that will increase employment by 50 persons. With the expansion, Cirrus will have 86,000 square feet of painting space, allowing the firm to paint its propeller and jet aircraft with personalized final touches buyers can order, officials said at a Friday morning news conference.
“This is an exciting milestone,” said Pat Waddick, Cirrus president - innovation and operations. “We will gain 35 percent more capacity to complete aircraft.”
The manufacturer of general aviation planes employs more than 1,200 in Duluth and has more than 9,000 small planes in the skies.
“This expansion is going to make a big difference,” said Operations Vice President John Gallo.
In addition to the growth unveiled Friday, Cirrus is in the process of expanding into the former commercial aircraft maintenance building originally built by Northwest Airlines. Additional growth is also planned in Duluth, Gallo said.
“Cirrus continues to be an enormous partner with the city of Duluth,” said Mayor Emily Larson.