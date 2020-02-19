Cirrus sets growth record in 2019

Cirrus Aircraft had a record year of growth and expansion in 2019, marked by the award-winning Vision Jet becoming the world’s best-selling jet in general aviation, the Duluth-based company announced Wednesday.
Deliveries of the Vision Jet surpassed 80 aircraft in 2019, representing a 29 percent increase versus the prior year, while consistent growth in SR Series deliveries resulted in a combined total of 465 aircraft shipments in 2019. With 384 aircraft delivered in 2019, the SR Series maintained its distinction as the best-selling high-performance piston aircraft in its segment for eighteen consecutive years, Cirrus said in a news release. Combined, the gains represent a 5 percent increase in total deliveries compared with 2018 and made it the fifth year in a row that Cirrus Aircraft has grown annual airplane shipments.
“Our growth at Cirrus Aircraft is propelled each year by our mission to create an aviation experience that is defined by innovation and excellence,” said CEO Zean Nielsen. “Our team strives to advance personal aviation with smarter, more connected aircraft and our annual performance is reflective of how our strategy is resonating with customers from both inside and outside of aviation.”
Last year was the sixth in a row that Cirrus Aircraft has delivered more than 300 SR Series aircraft. Additionally, the Vision Jet continues to deliver into new global markets and has now surpassed 170 Vision Jets in service around the world. The company said its Cirrus Service also fueled enterprise growth, including the opening of a new Cirrus Aircraft facility in the Dallas Metroplex area.
The total number of Cirrus employees grew by more than 10 percent in 2019 as team members were added in all locations including Duluth, Grand Forks, Knoxville, and McKinney, Texas.