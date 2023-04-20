Cirrus Aircraft has unveiled a new, destination-inspired limited edition aircraft to commemorate the 9,000th SR Series aircraft delivery. The Duluth company said its 9,000th Limited Edition SR Series reflects the thousands of Cirrus Aircraft owners who   travel to different destinations without constraint or boundaries. 
 
“The SR Series continues to move people, businesses and imaginations as we reach another significant delivery milestone,” said Zean Nielsen, chief executive officer of Cirrus Aircraft. “Our talented Xi Design Studio collected inspiration through the lens of our customers and the worldwide travel and freedom personal aviation offers. The 9,000th SR Series delivery means that 9,000 owners are living the Cirrus Life enabled by the best-selling high-performance piston aircraft in the industry for more than two decades. The SR Series includes the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System and integrated safety  features as standard equipment. Through our expanded aircraft ownership ecosystem, we are excited to continue introducing more people to Personal Aviation™.” 
 
Thematically named Limited Edition designs, ‘Balos,’ ‘Lava,’ ‘Magma’ and ‘Santorini’ were inspired by different international destinations and illustrate the company’s range of premium and bespoke paint schemes. In partnership with Sherwin-Williams, Cirrus Aircraft said it reformulated signature hues, namely, Lava orange and Aegean blue, to create a bold and eclectic splash of color.  
 
To commemorate 9,000 SR Series deliveries, the number nine was thematically integrated throughout the design. 
 
With the release of the 9,000th Limited Edition, Cirrus Aircraft introduced newly designed Cirrus All-Weather Floor Liners engineered for adventure travel to protect the aircraft floor from mud, sand, water and  dirt. Each liner features a customized badge commemorating the delivery milestone. Every 9,000th Limited Edition SR Series aircraft owner will be outfitted with the newly announced Bose A30 Aviation Headset and Garmin® International’s D2™ Aviation watch with custom bands matching the 9,000th livery for a premium flight experience. 
 
 