New customer aircraft deliveries for the Cirrus Aircraft’s best-selling SR Series showed steady growth and reached 380 aircraft in 2018, an increase of seven percent over 2017, the Duluth-based manufacturer said Wednesday.
Cirrus also announced acceleration of production and delivery of the Vision Jet, the world’s first single-engine personal jet, with 63 delivered, resultting in nearly 100 Vision Jets currently in service around the world.
“Our annual performance at Cirrus Aircraft demonstrates our long-term commitment to continued core growth, our disciplined approach to maturing our turbine product line, the expansion of Cirrus Services and another year that validates our customer-focused enterprise strategy,” Todd Simmons, president, said in a news release.
That mark the fifth consecutive year that Cirrus Aircraft has delivered more than 300 SR Series aircraft. Enterprise growth also propelled continued facilities expansion and employee growth across all Cirrus locations including Duluth, Minnesota, Grand Forks, North Dakota and Knoxville.
“With this exceptional performance by the Cirrus Aircraft team, we are well positioned for continued success in both existing and emerging global aviation markets,” Simmons said.
Last month, the company announced the launch of the next generation Vision Jet – “G2” – with enhanced performance, comfort and safety. Its features include increased cruise altitude, speed and range, along with a newly-upgraded Garmin flight deck.
The company anticipates the expansion into significant new markets in 2019, with deliveries to customers in Brazil, South Africa and Australia.