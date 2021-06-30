Chamber selects Baumgartner as next president

Matthew Baumgartner has been selected to replace long-time Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President David Ross, who is retiring after 24 years with the nonprofit.
Baumgartner currently serves as the general manager and director of government affairs for Grandma’s Restaurant Corp. He has served on the Chamber’s Board of Directors since 2016, including leadership as board chair, adapting the chamber at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also president of the Canal Park Business Association, a member of the DECC Board of Directors and Finance Committee, a participant on the Spirit Mountain Task Force, a board member for the Duluth Area YMCA Association, FIRST Robotics Regional Planning Committee, and studying to earn his master’s degree in Business Administration.
“Thanks to the leadership and legacy of David Ross, the Duluth Area Chamber, and Duluth's business community, are in a strong position and poised for growth,” Daniel Fanning, Chair of the Executive Search Committee, said in a news release. “Matt is the perfect leader to continue to build on that legacy and momentum, help guide our business community through the pandemic recovery, and ensure that our Chamber members have the steadfast support they need to be successful.
“The Duluth Chamber Board of Directors is thrilled to hire Matt as our new president,” added Chamber Board Chair Karen Stromme. “With his unique leadership skills, love of our community and business acumen, the board unanimously endorsed Matt to lead the Chamber into its next era.
He will begin on July 19.
“I want to thank Board Chair Karen Stromme, Chair-Elect Dan Fanning, and the rest of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors for their support,” states incoming president, Matt Baumgartner. “This will be the greatest honor and privilege of my career and I am extremely excited to start working with the talented board of directors and the Chamber staff.”