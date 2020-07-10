A strong majority of Duluth business owners favor a proposed city ordinance that would require face masks to be worn to protect workers and customers from COVID-19.
Results of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce survey, in which about 5,000 people participated, say 67 percent of Chamber members favor the requirement to wear an indoor face covering. There was little difference among people in the overall community. Those results found 66 percent support of an ordinance.
Although some might speculate the business community would oppose government intervention, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Ross said many company owners are put in a difficult position with their customers by taking a stance on their own.
“You lose customers and lose support no matter which side you choose,” he said Friday. Ross noted the Chamber’s board of directors is in the same position with its own members and, despite the poll’s outcome, decided not to take a formal position.
Ross also observed that Duluthians have a unique perspective on the situation.
“We are a community with a strong healthcare and education presence. There’s an influence (reflected in the poll) from that,” he said.
Many believe it’s likely Gov. Tim Walz might issue a statewide order requiring people to wear masks – perhaps even before the Duluth City Council considers the matter next week. Having a statewide order would spare municipalities from becoming islands of tough enforcement, some business owners say, putting them at a competitive disadvantage.
In some parts of the country, dangerous incidents have developed when company representatives tried to enforce mask rules, including one shooting.