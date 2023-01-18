Minnesota Chamber of Commerce CEO/president Doug Loon gave the keynote address at the annual
meeting of the Lake County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, sharing research on economic trends in the state.
Reviewing the economic outlook for the state, Loon also talked about finding a collective purpose and
then finding ways to work together to create economic opportunities for the community. Loon shared several statistics about Minnesota; the state ranks sixth highest in the country in the number
of patents largely attributed to innovative approaches in manufacturing, fifth most diversified economy,
one of the highest five-year success rates in the country.
Less positive, but of no surprise, was Loon’s information about a strain in the workforce, despite
unemployment being quite low. Loon outlines several factors, including an aging population. An
unexplained gap in job recovery post-pandemic induced recession indicates that some have not
returned to the workforce, but the reasons are unclear and could include complications related to
childcare shortages and costs, or possibly are unaccounted for in the statistics as new business
applications surged during the pandemic. Whatever the causes, due to the aging population and labor shortage, Loon said it is a trend that appears likely for at least the next 10 years and should be prompting new workforce strategies.
Lake County’s Chamber president Janelle Jones reported that monthly manufacturing meetings,
instituted this fall, have gone well with a high level of engagement and energy to bring about positive
changes that benefit everyone. Jones commented that there were 22 new Chamber members
added last year.