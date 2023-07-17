Ceremonies, tours will precede new hospital opening

The new St. Mary’s Medical Center impressively overlooks Duluth’s downtown and soon will replace the 100-year-old structure just up the hill.
Patients will be moved from the legacy hospital to the new St. Mary’s throughout the day July 30. Planning for this move started not long after the project’s groundbreaking in September 2019.
Essentia Health’s $900 million Vision Northland project covered construction of 942,000 square feet including a replacement for St. Mary’s Medical Center, new clinic space and renovation of existing buildings in the downtown Duluth campus.
Vision Northland represents some record breakers for the city. The center is now Duluth’s tallest building – 18 floors – and the project represents the largest private investment in the city’s history, according to Essentia.
While the project has not been without controversy, including a long-disrupted traffic flow, no one questions that medical facilities must keep up with ever changing opportunity and technology in a swift-moving field.
That is why Essentia medical and other staff relished the chance to influence the once-in-a-lifetime replacement of a regional hospital from the ground up.
Dr. Robert Erickson, Essentia’s physician lead for the project, noted that 26 user groups within the system had input into the planning of each floor with its specialties. Concept development began in 2017 and all of 2018 was used for development. The groups helped decide gross square footage for different areas and details such as where equipment should be placed. “It was time well spent,” Erickson said in an interview.
“Our goal in building this new hospital is to enhance the patient experience as much as possible,” Erickson said in an earlier press release.
Ask what topped his own wish list, Erickson said, “Private patient rooms to enhance the patient experience, to be safer.”
All of the 342 patient rooms will be single occupancy. That will reduce the risk of infections from patient to patient and increases privacy between patients and healthcare providers. Essentia also has touted better sleep quality, a more peaceful environment and the advantage of space for bringing equipment to the patient, such as X-rays right in the room.
Such privacy also has allowed rooms to include a couch with a pullout bed so visitors can spend the night if needed. All of the rooms feature expansive windows facing Lake Superior. “I think Lake Superior itself will be a healing effect,” Erickson said.
In the new building, one floor now brings together pediatrics, birthing and the neonatal intensive care unit. Within that area, two of the birthing rooms can be used by midwives and include a water tub for the birth.
Unlike the old center, the new one has elevators dedicated to staff use or to public use. This will speed response times for staff between floors, including a high-speed elevator from the rooftop helipad direct to the emergency room.
The new structure also includes spaces that will be open to the public. On the sixth floor, with spectacular lake views, will be the Great Waters Cafeteria and Superior Sips coffee shop. The cafeteria will feature a salad bar, brick-fired pizza oven, carving station, entrée station, limited essential grocery items and Essentia-branded items such as soups and sauces. “We will be partnering with local vendors and farmers to create a healthy menu that incorporates seasonal ingredients,” Essentia said in a release announcing the eateries. Food options will be available 6:30 a.m.-midnight.
The eighth floor features 30,000 square feet for a deck, a rooftop garden and an enclosed all-glass pavilion for visitation.
From a construction standpoint, Vision Northland has come in on-budget and on-time during a three-year period of upheaval around COVID lockdowns and the explosion of material prices and disrupted supply chains.
Jeff Dzurik-McGough, executive vice president of project management for McGough Construction, credits cost controls in part to early lock down of contracts and material prices before the COVID pandemic rattled the supply chain and skyrocketed costs.
He admitted, though, to multiple challenges during the construction period.
“There were a lot of curves on this one; the impact of the pandemic and building during that.” With much of the early work outside during the pandemic, the shutdowns did not affect production greatly, but supply-chain shortages and material did, he said, when a number of factories shut down or had reduced capacity, and some materials were no longer available.
The crews had to constantly adjust the construction sequence based on what was available.
“You can’t just shut the job down with 600 people working on site,” Dzurik-McGough said. “The only thing that was constant was change.” The only thing that couldn’t change, he added, was the opening set for third quarter of 2023.
Dan Cebelinski, director of facilities for Essentia, said the opening date was critical since “managing two facilities, paying for two facilities” the one under construction and the current center, added a lot of cost. Getting enough workers meant casting a wide labor net, he added. Workers came from 626 different zip codes from as far as Texas and Florida.
COVID did influence more than the timeline and cost of construction. As the St. Mary’s Medical Center staff was dealing with pandemic challenges in the current building, they began to make suggestions to modify the new structure for any such future need. Among alterations were an increase in oxygen lines for patient use, improvements in the air units and ventilation systems, including the ability to open windows in some patient rooms, and creation of negative and positive rooms on floors that can handle an influx of pandemic patients. A negative room closes off the space so no contagion seeps out while a positive room allows blowing of air out to help patients with allergies or asthma breath better.
Essentia has touted this as a medical center built for the 21st century. “This building, in and of its design, has the latest codes, the latest technology built into it,” Dzurik-McGough said.
It is also set to accommodate future options and technologies not yet discovered.
“This thing is future proofed,” Dzurik-McGough said. The technology infrastructure within the building can adapt to new needs while open areas, such as patient care units on the 17th floor, are adaptable and create “an open template for design of anything in the future,” Erickson added.
Despite the big price tag on the new structure, Kevin Boren, Essentia’s vice president of finance, said patient costs will not increase because of the construction. “The building will not increase costs for our patients but will improve the experience for our patients,” he said, pointing out “Essentia does not charge differently for single versus double occupancy rooms.”
The project has been funded primarily from tax-exempt bonds, he added. It is estimated that the new systems
With construction nearly complete, the Essentia staff have been making visits to familiarize themselves with the new spaces to be prepared for the one-day switch from the old center. “I think we’re hearing a lot of ooos and ahs,” Erickson said of initial staff reactions. “There is palpable excitement. We do have an active schedule for both staff and providers. We’ll be very adequately prepared.”
“We will move all of our patients in one day,” Jillene Cernohous, transition operations director for Vision Northland, said, noting creation of a “very specific schedule and cadence” for moving people and equipment.
The old medical center, which belongs to Essentia Health, will be demolished, but the land is owned by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastary. The two groups are negotiating a new use for the property.
The community is invited to celebrate the opening of St. Mary’s Medical Center on Friday. An event will be held from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at 402 E 2nd St., Duluth.
Limited self-guided tours of the facility will be available. Visitors should use the main entrance on 2nd street. Parking is available at:
- The Green Ramp
This ramp is adjacent to the Duluth Clinic’s Third Street Building and connected by skywalks to the Second Street Building and First Street Building.
- The Red Ramp
Park in our Red Ramp. The ramp at the corner of East Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue East
- The city-owned ramp at 302 E. 1st St.
across from the Duluth Clinic’s First Street.