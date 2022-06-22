Central High School sale appears imminent

Shifting market, real estate shortage incentivizing the sale of property shuttered since 2011
There seems to be a lot of confidence that Central High School, which was shuttered in June 2011, will be sold soon.
“Right now we have three offers, one of them very good. The market is different now,” said Greg Follmer, a local commercial real estate broker who has handled the sale of school district properties since 2018 and is brokering this property as well. “There’s a real estate shortage. It just happens to be a great time to build.”
To many, it seemed like a déjà vu moment back in April when Saturday Properties changed its mind about purchasing the Central property at the top of the hill. There have been several attempts to purchase the 77-acre site since the school was closed.
A roller coaster history
For some, the history of the hilltop building has been plagued by rancor since its doors opened in September 1971. Harry Welty, a former teacher and school board member, said, “The roof leaked practically from the beginning.” Welty also noted the controversy surrounding the school’s initial classroom concept, a “school without walls.”
Less than two decades after opening, the school board made a controversial decision to close the school. Sparks flew and 1,200 people signed a petition to keep it open. The district reversed that decision under pressure from vocal dissenters in the community, but passed the largest bond referendum ever. In 2011, a final decision to close the doors of this 40-year-old entity took place.
By the end of that year, the city of Duluth proposed a plan to divide the property into parcels. The school board rejected it, stating the property would be devalued. Efforts to find a suitor, however, took longer than anticipated.
According to Welty, “The sales/finance people said selling Central and everything else up there would generate $29 million. Central alone would be $14 million, they said.” During the 10 years that the high school has been idle, the cost of heating the empty building has been three-quarters of a million dollars a year, Welty explained.
The school district had a number of suitors come forward in the years that followed its closure, including one group that hoped to acquire the property through a kickstarter campaign.
Another suitor for the hilltop school property was the Duluth Edison Charter Schools (DECS). Tim Golden, director of Business Services at Edison, explained that the charter school’s bid ultimately failed because “it’s a school board policy. They won’t sell buildings to competing institutions.” Ironically, Edison actually started out as part of the Duluth Public Schools, he said. “We were in the Kenwood and Washburn schools.”
Follmer expressed doubts that the private school deal was ever going to happen. “The charter school offer was not viable. It would have cost too much money to remodel,” he said.
In 2015, another deal fell through. The intent was to develop the property to help alleviate the housing shortage. Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisor had signed a purchase agreement for $10 million that was ultimately terminated in July of that year.
“There were more attempts to purchase Central than were made public,” Golden noted.
In 2021, Saturday Properties stepped forward to purchase Central High for $7.4 million. They also signed a purchase agreement for Old Central downtown as well. Such agreements are not a lock and require approvals from the city.
In April 2022, Saturday Properties withdrew its offer to purchase the Central hilltop school. The circumstances this time were different, Follmer said. Saturday Properties initially planned to buy both the new and old Central. “They walked away suddenly from the hilltop site and only bought the downtown property for $3 million using Historic Tax Credits, TIF and opportunity zone funding.”
Even as Saturday Properties walked away from the hilltop property, Follmer and the school district remained optimistic because the market is different than 10 years ago.
Commercial Realtor Joe Kleiman noted how the housing market was traumatized and unsettled by the collapse of the real estate bubble (2008-2010). “The current residential market has brought values back,” he said.
This is not to say the real estate market is free of risks. “Many future projects and even projects under way are feeling the effects of unknowns,” Kleiman said. “Budgeting becomes a huge issue, and currently it is difficult to secure a budget that does not have to be adjusted upwards at some point. Just when you think cost of goods have stabilized, prices increase again. Inflation and rising interest rates are currently going to squash many projects.”
What’s next for the location?
There are still uncertainties, but the vague outlines are beginning to take shape. Some matters are already settled. For example, the Central High building will be demolished for sure. Greg Follmer said this will happen this year. The technical building at the front of the property will remain.
What’s planned is housing. The kind of housing – whether lakeview apartments, homes, multi-unit housing, townhouses or condos – will be in accordance with whatever is permitted by zoning and based on demand, said Follmer. Each potential developer has a vision.
On the back side of the property, there will be district administration offices and a transportation facility. Commuters through Central Entrance may have noticed the felled trees and heavy equipment at work and wondered what is happening. A path is being cut for utilities to service these school district structures, which are currently planned to be completed by next year.
The developer is not seeking incentives at this time, said Follmer. He added, “It’s a wonderful thing to get that property back on the tax rolls.”
Why now and not earlier
Previous efforts to sell the property had a variety of hurdles to overcome. Today, a number of things have changed. Chiefly, the real estate shortage is incentivizing the city, school district and builders to make something happen.
Also, the district has a new superintendent who is not hampered by the baggage associated with decisions by previous administrations. Former school board candidate Loren Martell, a vocal critic of the previous superintendents, had a positive response to the new superintendent. “He’s interested in hearing other points of view. He’s open-minded and not invested in an agenda.”
We asked Duluth Public Schools Superintendent John Magas what lessons can be learned from past conflicts that can be applied today and moving forward. “It’s always very important to engage with the community and stakeholders,” he said. “You can never have enough community involvement, especially with regard to the why of decisions and their ramifications.”