Carter appointed LHB's chief executive officer

Richard A. Carter will become LHB’s chief executive officer on July 15. Carter previously held the position of integrative design team leader and was a senior vice president for the company.
He succeeds William D. Bennett, PE, who has been LHB’s CEO and board chair since 2001. Bennett will continue to serve as board chair and will work with LHB’s clients and community organizations until retirement from LHB on Jan. 31.
Carter is an accomplished architect and played a significant role in the evolution of LHB as an architecture, engineering and planning firm, LHB said in a June 19 announcement. He helped establish and lead LHB’s Minneapolis office from 1989 to 2008. He also pioneered the company’s commitment to and leadership in regenerative and sustainable design, beginning in 1991. His passion for sustainability resulted in the design of the first American Lung Association Health House and the state’s first LEED pilot project, the Green Institute’s Phillips Eco Enterprise Center. He led the team in the creation of the state of Minnesota’s sustainable B3 guidelines, including the SB 2030 Energy Standard and launched the Regional Indicators Initiative MN, a statewide collection of energy and other critical data for Minnesota cities. Carter was inducted into the Fellowship of the American Institute of Architects (FAIA) in 2010 and in 2011 was granted fellowship into the United States Green Building Council’s (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED Fellow), becoming one of the first ever to receive both honors. Carter currently serves his community and profession on the boards of various associations, non-profits, and commissions.
“Rick led some of our most important initiatives across the company and has shown his ability to help the firm be successful. He brings a vast knowledge of what clients expect of us, understands the firm’s culture, and believes our staff are critical to our success,” said Bennett. “The board and I believe Rick will continue the company’s progress as a growing, quality-driven firm focused on the success of our clients and providing exciting opportunities for our employees.”
“Our firm is unique, in that it has nearly equal numbers of architects and engineers, working in many different sectors from energy and transportation, to site and building design, as well as research. It will be a privilege to continue the legacy of leadership at LHB, advancing our strong focus on design excellence, innovation, and client service,” Carter said. “Most importantly, our staff will also continue to grow, become more diverse, and take on new responsibilities in the future.”