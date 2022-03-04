Caring for the caregiver

For many who travel to Duluth for its hub of healthcare, area businesses provide significant support and resources for patients and caregivers.
Some patients build a vacation around their annual visits. For example, a family coming from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for their daughter’s annual specialist appointment make it into a fun trip by staying at the Edgewater Hotel and Waterpark and doing their school shopping at Miller Hill Mall.
But for many other patients, traveling is no fun outing. Area businesses step up to make the stay easier. Lee Bloomquist of Iron, Minn., began traveling to Duluth for chemotherapy in August 2019. (Full disclosure: Bloomquist also writes for BusinessNorth.) His wife, Kathy, would drive him, and while he underwent several hours of treatment at St. Luke’s, she would eat at a local restaurant and shop, often for clothing for them and their grandchildren. “There are definitely some stores in Duluth we don’t have on the Iron Range,” he said. These days, he travels alone to Duluth every two weeks for chemotherapy and monthly rheumatoid arthritis treatment, and his use of area businesses is limited to putting gas in his car and grabbing a quick burger at a drive-through on the way out of town. “We do spend some money in town, but after receiving medical treatment and with the virus having been a concern, it’s usually just receive treatment and then head for home.”
Many area hotels offer a discounted rate for healthcare guests. A “patient accommodation list” provided by St. Luke’s names 12 area hotels that offer discounts ranging from 10-30% off the regular rate.
Barker’s Island Inn Resort & Conference Center offers a 20% discount year-round.
In 2010, Barker’s Island Inn became one of the first hotels to participate in the American Cancer Society hotel program, which provided a free stay for patients and caregivers traveling for treatment. Patients usually stayed for five weekdays.
“It was something I felt was really important,” said Shannon Olson, the inn’s general manager. “It could have been a family member, or me, and there’s so much people have to think about when they’re sick.”
Olson speaks from firsthand experience. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, treated in Duluth, and is now in remission. “I know what it’s like. I can’t imagine what it would be like if I had to travel for treatment.”
In 2020, ACS paused the program, perhaps due to the pandemic, Olson said.
Barker’s Island Inn guests who stay long-term to support loved ones in the hospital can use the discount at the lounge and restaurant, and get some fresh air at the outdoor amenities on Barker’s Island.
While not a licensed support service, Olson said, the hotel staff support healthcare guests in other important ways.
This may include special requests like room location or an extended check-out to accommodate an appointment. “We’ll do anything we can, even if we’re almost full. We don’t want them to have to leave and find a different hotel.”
This kind of auxiliary support has been vital during the pandemic, when hospital visitation has been limited. Said Olson, “You get a call that a parent is in the hospital, and you have to be there. It’s so important that you have a place to go where you can feel safe and relax and don’t have to worry about the huge expense of it.”
It’s important to help give a little financial relief, she said.
“Businesses are one of the pillars of the community, and they need to show the community that they support and care for them. The community helps businesses succeed so we need to help the community succeed.”
Near Miller Hill Mall, Tru by Hilton offers a 12% discount from the current rate. Guests at the hotel for healthcare reasons are common, said General Manager Fred Midge, noting at least five rooms during the interview were being used for that reason. The staff often provide advice about the area and things to do for family members.
“Most people ask where to eat. Some people like to go hiking to do something normal out in nature. Duluth is perfect for all that,” he said.
Midge noted that the staff treats all guests well, yet “When people are in the hospital, we want to be as accommodating as possible. We bend policy if needed. Overall, the goal is to make things easier.”
Some caregivers are not hiking, eating in restaurants or shopping at the mall, such as families with critically ill children. To support these families, the Ronald McDonald House Northland (RMH) in Duluth provides private bedrooms and bathrooms, plus meals, laundry facilities and more. These services come at no cost to families.
“We’re here to support families be their kid’s No. 1 bedside champion,” said Tara Gallagher, RMH Northland program manager. “We’re supporting basic human needs so they can fully focus on their kiddos and their kiddos’ care. Because RMH is a completely free service, it removes all those barriers and stressors.”
The RMH Northland, sponsored by the Essentia Health Foundation, just celebrated its first anniversary in February. The house is part of Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest, which has five houses – the other four are located in the Twin Cities area.
In 2021, the Northland house provided 739 nights of lodging for 69 families, saving them $190,000 in out-of-pocket expenses. Because Essentia provides the highest level of pediatric care in the region, the house serves families from across the upper Midwest. Some families have traveled from as far as New York and Israel.
The family of any child going through a medical traumatic experience, whether chronic or accidental, is eligible to stay at the house. Insurance does not matter, and neither does hometown; even families who live in the area can stay to be right across the street from the hospital, rather than having to drive to the hospital every day. The No. 1 eligibility, said Gallagher, is that the families are active in their child’s bedside care. “This is a completely free service for families. We’re expecting they’re going to be there early in the morning and meeting with the care team.”
Gallagher credits Essentia for its support and advocacy to make the house a reality after a decade of planning.
Having a hospital network recognize the importance and value of family-centered care. We all do better when we’re together,” she said.
She also emphasized, “We’re so grateful for the community who has stepped up to the plate and supported us – with donations to fill our pantries to provide meals for families every day, access to laundry, clean clothing and supplies, showers – little things that all go by the wayside. The community does truly make the house a home. We cannot function without the community’s support.”