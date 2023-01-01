Rising water in the Canisteo Mine Pit on Minnesota's western Iron Range is now flowing. Water from the pit is being pumped into nearby wetlands and Holman Lake, said the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Pumping began Dec. 30, said Mike Liljegren, DNR assistant director of Mine Permitting, Mineland Reclamation and Environmental Research.
“We will idle up over the weekend and hopefully be at full speed in a few days,” said Liljegren.
The city of Bovey and nearby communities for years have been endangered by the rising water from
the “legacy” mine pit. Iron ore mining ceased in 1980 and there has since has been no company responsible for managing rising water, according to the DNR.
That's created an issue over who is responsible to keep the water levels in check.
Initially, about 7,000 gallons per minute will be removed, said Liljegren. Within a few days, pumping will increase to about 11,000 gallons a minute, he said.
A drain tile system was installed in Bovey several years ago to help divert the water away from
residential structures.
And for a time, water levels were kept in check by the use of water for Magnetation, Inc. and ERP Iron Ore scram mining operations. However, both companies went bankrupt and water levels began to increase again. Residents and businesses remain concerned as the water has continued to rise.
The water level is currently at 1,311 feet, 13 below natural overflow levels, according to the DNR.
Pumping was scheduled to begin this fall, but was delayed when a fisherman discovered Zebra
Mussels in the pit.
Pumping was then postponed until cold weather to prevent the spread of the invasive species and
ensure that small mussels, called veligers, were not present in the water column.
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation stepped in to provide $710,000 in contingency funding for the pumping.
Several attempts to secure state funding to construct a permanent outlet to divert the rising water have
in recent years fallen by the wayside at the Minnesota Legislature.
Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids says he will continue to push for funding at the legislature to
build a permanent outlet. Meanwhile, the DNR is continuing to work with state and local governments and private entities to plan a permanent engineered outlet, according to the DNR.
With pumping underway, the DNR is warning of unsafe ice conditions in the mine pit, nearby
wetlands and Holman Lake. Pumping will cause Canisteo water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface, resulting in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit, said the DNR.
People and recreational vehicles should stay off the ice this winter at Canisteo, nearby wetlands and
Holman Lake, the agency advised.