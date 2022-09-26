The Government of Canada has announced that as of Oct. 1, 2022, all COVID-19 entry restrictions, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada will be removed.
Effective Oct. 1, all travelers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to:
- submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website;
- provide proof of vaccination;
- undergo pre- or on-arrival testing;
- carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation;
- monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada.
Effective Oct. 1, Transport Canada is also removing existing travel requirements, travelers will no longer be required to:
- undergo health checks for travel on air and rail; or
- wear masks on planes and trains.
Cruise measures are also being lifted, and travellers will no longer be required to have pre-board tests, be vaccinated, or use ArriveCAN. A set of guidelines will remain to protect passengers and crew, which will align with the approach used in the United States.
Individuals are reminded that they should not travel if they have symptoms of COVID-19. If travellers become sick while travelling, and are still sick when they arrive in Canada, they should inform a flight attendant, cruise staff, or a border services officer upon arrival. They may then be referred to a quarantine officer who will decide whether the traveller needs further medical assessment as COVID-19 remains one of many communicable diseases listed in the Quarantine Act.
All travellers are being reminded to make informed decisions when travelling outside of Canada and are encouraged to review the travel and health notices at https://travel.gc.ca/travelling/advisories.
Please click here for the official government update.