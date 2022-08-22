Business, labor support Twin Metals lawsuit

Twin Metals Minnesota (TMM) on Monday filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Washington D.C., to regain access to land leases that the company and its predecessors have held since the 1960s.
The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) cancelled two mineral leases Jan. 26. The action resulted from a government determination that the TMM leases were improperly renewed by the DOI in 2019. But the matter had become political even before that. The 2019 renewal came under the administration of then-President Donald Trump. It reversed a prior decision that came during the final days of former President Barack Obama’s administration.
On Monday, labor and industry groups joined together at a morning news conference to endorse TMM’s lawsuit. They said it’s unfair to nix a new mining project while ignoring the existing environmental review processes. In the 12 years before the DOI’s decision, TMM said, the company invested more than $550 million on the future development of its project. The mining firm submitted a formal mine plan late in 2019 that subsequently was placed on hold.
“We are standing up for our right to a fair and consistent environmental review of our proposed mining project,” said Dean DeBeltz, TMM’s director of operations. “Our plan is backed by decades of exploration and analysis and is rooted in the most environmentally sophisticated design, which is tailored for our project location and mineral deposit. It deserves a fair evaluation by federal regulators based on its merits.”
Environmentalists contend a nonferrous minerals mine could damage water in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness watershed. In 2016, then-Gov. Mark Dayton ordered the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources not to authorize or enter into any new lease agreements for mining operations on state lands in "close proximity" to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA). He didn't define "close proximity," but the mine would be under ground more than 16 miles away. Subsequently, then-DOI Solicitor Hilary Tompkins instructed the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that it has the discretion to deny renewal of Twin Metals’ federal mineral leases. A 20-year mining moratorium later was put in place. Twin Metals subsequently sued and the decision was reversed by federal officials during the Trump administration. As part of that decision, the leases were renewed for 10 years. But the decision was reversed again after Joe Biden was elected president.
“These sort of alarming actions send a chill down our spine,” said John Pollard, legislative director of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49. “The building trades are ready to go to work,” he noted at the news conference.
“We have a history of mining. I trust in the process to give the state the opportunity to advance mining safely,” said Ida Rukavina, executive director of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools.
“The company is committed to doing all of the right things,” added Jason Quiggin, representing the Iron Range building trades. Those right things include creating high-paying union jobs, he said.
Some of the speakers said the federal decision contradicts with the Biden Administration’s stated goal of gathering natural resources in the United States to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. In her speech, Julie Lucas, director of Mining Minnesota, noted she drove by several mines and forests on her way from the Iron Range to the Hermantown news conference, and they thrived together in a pollution-free environment. Minnesota has rigorous scientific regulations that protect the environment, she said, and TMM should not be denied access to the established regulatory process.
“This is a mean game of political football,” Lucas said, with opponents not admitting that America’s green future depends on having access to nonferrous minerals. “This would be a modern, state-of-the-art mine” that wouldn’t incorporate antiquated technology.
“Over the 25-year life of the Twin Metals mine plan, the project will produce enough minerals to support (the) manufacture of clean energy technologies including enough nickel to make 7 million electric vehicles, enough copper to create more than a quarter million wind turbines and enough copper to support production of 250,000 megawatts of solar power,” said David Chura, representing Jobs for Minnesotans.
“Twin Metals’ proposed mine will revitalize the economy of northeast Minnesota by creating more than 750 high-wage, family-sustaining mining jobs plus 1,500 spinoff jobs in the region,” he said.
There’s no timeline on how long it will take to adjudicate the lawsuit, but DeBeltz said the company’s beliefs are held firmly.
“We are standing up for our right to a fair and consistent environmental review of our proposed mining project,” said the Ely native. “I’m proud to be part of a company that is so deeply committed to bringing growth back to this area and doing so in a responsible way.”