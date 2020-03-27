The Greater Duluth Business Association said Friday that Costco has terminated its property purchase agreement on Haines and Arrowhead Roads owned by New Life Lutheran Church of Duluth.
"Because purchaser has determined that it is unable to obtain the project approvals (with acceptable conditions of approval) by the expiration of the approvals period, purchaser hereby elects to terminate the purchase agreement..." Costco wrote in a March 24 letter to the council president at the church.
Without providing specific attribution, city officials issued a four-sentence response to the GDBA’s news release:
“The city of Duluth worked for months to advocate with and for Costco and have enjoyed a very positive working relationship. We are proud to lead with our values of expectation that local financial investment on the part of the city yield specific local job creation. Together with Costco we found a great way to achieve this. We’re hopeful Costco chooses to revisit their decision and we’re ready to continue to work in support of them if they do.”
Regarding the "very positive working relationship" portion of the city's response, GDBA President Rob Stenberg "I can tell you that is not the case."
The multi-million-dollar investment would have occupied 58.71 acres.
The business group said comments from a Costco representative noted a number of issues with the project as a reason for the cancellation. According to Stenberg, those reasons include:
- High bids due to existing sub-contractor demand
- A city ordinance that favors Unions over free commerce and resultingly a hyper-inflated budget.
- Inability to get Army Corp and DNR permits for the project
- Struggles with the City in getting the financial approvals and permits.
The city did not comment on those points in its Friday e-mail, and Stenberg said he was unable to share a copy of that communication due to a confidentiality request by its author.
In addition, GDBA wrote that Costco administrators added “their project team worked in good faith to try to keep the boat afloat, but there was not a single local jurisdiction that saw this project as valuable enough to shepherd through. We are disappointed as you are as we are unaccustomed to failure.”
This is only the second project that has reached this stage in the planning process for this Costco representative that has not moved forward in 28 years of service, said the GDBA news release.
The business group estimated that Costco would have generated anywhere from $750,000 to $1 million dollars a year in sales taxes.
"This is the image that Duluth has as a business community. It’s time for business in Duluth to stand up and simply say, 'enough is enough,'" its news release said.
The group contends Costco has entered into discussions with at least one other city in the greater Duluth Area. It calls for GDBA members “to help see to it that business gets done and that Costco locates in the greater Duluth area. This would bring jobs, tax base and a well-respected company that is well known for treating their employees fairly and paying living wages.”
In an interview, Stenberg said the development would help Duluth even if it was constructed nearby but outside of the city. He added, however, that Duluth would lose out on property and sales taxes that could have been paid to the city.
"Our property taxes will keep going up and up. driving some elderly persons out of their homes," he said.
The group also said Duluthians need to work with the city administration and City Council to remove ordinances that favor one special interest group over free commerce.
“The city of Duluth needs to re-brand itself as a city that welcomes business and ‘gets business done.’ We need to become more of a welcoming community to business that are responsible corporate citizens, like Costco. We can do these things together.”