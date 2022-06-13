St. Louis County issued a statement today reminding local cities and townships that two sources of grant funding remain available for planning and implementing broadband projects to improve access for residents and businesses.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced it is seeking requests for proposals and will award $95 million in broadband grants as part of the Border-to-Border Broadband Infrastructure grant program. The funding comes from both state and federal sources, and can be used to reimburse up to half the cost of the broadband infrastructure deployed. Funding for a single project is capped at $5 million. The deadline to apply is August 4, and details can be found on the DEED website: Broadband Grant Program / Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (mn.gov)
Meanwhile, St. Louis County still has more than $610,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to distribute for eligible broadband projects. This includes $175,000 for broadband project planning costs, and $438,000 for project implementation costs. These funds are intended to increase broadband access in unserved and underserved communities in St. Louis County. More information on use of these funds can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/broadband. Any local jurisdiction interested in applying for these funds should contact Brad Gustafson, St. Louis County Community Development Manager, at gustafsonb@stlouiscountymn.gov or 218-742-9563.