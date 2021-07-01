The City of Duluth will temporarily close Brighton Beach (Kitchi Gammi Park) to users effective Tuesday, July 6 to enable construction of the Lakewalk extension through the park.
The Brighton Beach Mini-Master Plan, adopted on August 19, 2019, calls for extension of the Lakewalk relocation of the road away from the shoreline, and restoration of the shoreline to better endure Lake Superior storms. The initial closure includes all Brighton Beach vehicular and trail access, parking, and amenities such as play areas, water access and pavilions due to construction and heavy equipment usage.
The park is slated to reopen for paddlers, cyclists and pedestrians sometime in October, if conditions allow. Motor vehicle access to the park, including parking, will not be restored until the road reconstruction project is complete. This part of the project is estimated to be completed in the spring of 2023. Until then, the only access to the park will be via Lake Superior, the Lakewalk, and Brighton Beach hiking trail.
Brighton Beach will need to close in its entirety including the Lakewalk again in winter or spring of 2022 to begin shoreline restoration which will be followed by construction and installation of new park amenities. Due to upcoming short- and long- term closures for construction, there will be no events, programming or reservations allowed at Brighton Beach until Spring of 2023 at the earliest.
For more information and ongoing project updates, please visit: https://duluthmn.gov/parks/parks-planning/progress-in-the- park/brighton-beach/ or call 218-730-4300.