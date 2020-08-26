Bremer Bank opens full-service branch in the Holiday Center of downtown Duluth

Bremer Bank on Wednesday announced the opening of its new, full-service Duluth branch. Located in downtown Duluth at 225 W. Superior Street in Suite 120 of the Holiday Center. The remodeled space spans 3,200 square feet, with design inspiration pulled from Duluth’s famous historical shipyards.
“Bremer is a bank built on trust and relationships, known for our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Deb Otto, president of the Duluth market at Bremer Bank. “We are excited to begin this chapter in Duluth, one of Minnesota’s most iconic regions.”
Bremer has locations throughout Minnesota, western Wisconsin and North Dakota. The Duluth location currently employs four people, led by Deb Otto as president of the Duluth market and Jenn Ryan as vice president, commercial banker. Combined, the two have more than 50 years’ of commercial banking experience, and for the last 15 months, have worked to establish Bremer’s presence in the Duluth region.
“Deb Otto and Jenn Ryan are no strangers to the northeast Minnesota marketplace,” said Jeanne Crain, president and CEO of Bremer Bank. “Their unwavering dedication to the Duluth community, extensive banking experience and strong leadership skills will serve our Duluth customers well for many years to come.”
The Duluth branch was originally scheduled to open in March but was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Bremer Bank plans to host an opening celebration when it is safe to do so.
“We are thrilled to welcome the wonderful Minnesota-based business Bremer Bank to Duluth,” said David Ross, president and CEO of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. “Bremer’s new home at the Holiday Center in our vibrant downtown is a prime space to fill. We look forward to having Bremer Bank as a contributing member of our business community.”
Current public health measures being taken at the branch to ensure the health and safety of all Bremer employees, customers, and visitors include plexiglass barriers at teller windows, social distance spacing stickers on the floors to help customers keep safe distances, and hand sanitizer and disposable face coverings available for all who enter.
The bank is part of Bremer Financial Corporation, a privately held, $13 billion regional financial services company jointly owned by the Otto Bremer Trust and Bremer employees. Founded in 1943 by Otto Bremer, the company is headquartered in St. Paul and provides services including banking, mortgages, investment, wealth management and insurance. Clients include small businesses, mid-sized corporations, agribusinesses, nonprofits, public and government entities, and individuals and families.