Bollig Engineering, a provider of municipal and aviation engineering services in Minnesota, has opened a new office in Two Harbors. It will provide the company with a strategic location to better serve its clients in the region and expand its reach to more cities in Minnesota. The new office, located at 418 7th St., will offer a full range of municipal and aviation engineering services.
“We are excited to grow our presence in northern Minnesota with the opening of our new office in Two Harbors,” said Brian Bollig, P.E., President at Bollig Engineering, “This new location will allow us to better serve our clients throughout the state of Minnesota and provide engineering solutions that cities need to succeed.”
The Two Harbors branch office will be led by local resident Nathan Feist, P.E. who has more than 10 years of engineering experience at Bollig.
“The culture we’ve built here at Bollig offers the industry a unique and refreshing approach that I know our clients and employees appreciate. I am thrilled to be able to widen that approach to engineering to in northern Minnesota.”
The Bollig team consists of more than 30 engineers, architects, construction managers, funding specialists and other staff. In addition to the corporate office in Willmar, Bollig also has locations in Clear Lake, Little Falls, Sartell and the Twin Cities