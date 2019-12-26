BlueStone Commons enters its final construction phase

Summit Management closed on its financing and will start construction of VUE at Bluestone, Duluth’s newest high-end community, later this month.
VUE will be located at the BlueStone development on Woodland Avenue and feature 193 luxury apartment homes opening in the summer of 2021. The development will offer studios, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floorplans and underground parking. Amenities will include indoor swimming pool, large hot tub, steam room, fitness area, group fitness area, oversized great room, game room, co-working space, large outdoor lawn terrace, and 5th floor clubroom for entertaining and events.
More details will be released in advance of the Groundbreaking Ceremony in early 2020, the developer said in a news release.