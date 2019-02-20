The 45th Slumberland American Birkebeiner cross country ski race will be in full swing beginning Thursday. More than 13,500 skiers and an estimated 30,000 spectators will gather for North America’s largest cross-country ski marathon and Nordic festivities in and around Hayward and Cable, Wis.
The financial impact will be huge. According to the Birkie office, non-resident visitors to Ashland, Bayfield and Sawyer counties infuse upwards of $27 million into the region’s economy.
A report on the Economic Impact of Silent Sports on Northwest Wisconsin indicates more than 50 percent of Birkie participants are between the ages of 40 and 59. According to a 2015 CNN poll, people aged 45 to 54 have the greatest disposable income in the United States.
Further, the average Birkie skier is accompanied by 2.5 or more people and an estimated 83 percent of visitors arrive at least two days prior to Saturday’s big race.
An independent Birkie survey taken from 2016 indicated nearly 80 percent of visitors stayed in the Hayward/Cable area for 24 to 48 hours after the race on Saturday. The survey also indicated many participants would return to the area for non-Birkie events in the future.
Based on respondents to the survey, 88 percent of participants have a combined household income that is over the national average of $51,9393, and 60 percent of respondents have a combined household income of more than $100,000.
On a lighter note, the event requires almost 3,000 volunteers, 68 dump truck loads of snow for the finish on Main Street and, of course, food. And lots of it. The food stations along the trail require 2300 Oranges, 5500 Bananas, 5200 Cups of Hot Chocolate, 680 gallons of soup, 5700 gallons of water, 1700 gallons of sport drink and 42,000 cookies to fuel the skiers as they make their way to the finish line.
And don’t forget the necessities. Two hundred and 20 porta potties are strategically placed throughout the event.