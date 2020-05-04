Because of the evolving Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding the safety of large gatherings, the Big Top Chautauqua Board of Directors has decided to cancel all 2020 programs at the Big Blue Tent.
"Although our stage may sit empty through the summer, we recognize more than ever the value and power of experiencing music together. We are coining this as ‘The Long Intermission’ until we can gather again." the group said in a Monday news release.
Those who purchased tickets will receive instructions on how to receive a refund.
"If you are able, please consider a tax-deductible gift to Big Top to sustain operations through this year. We will continue to provide uplifting programs to you through all possible means, and we look forward to our amazing reunion season for our official 35th anniversary in 2021. Thank you for being a part of the very fabric that makes up Big Top Chautauqua," the group said.