Bicycle biz moves into high gear

Along with toilet paper, hand sanitizer and eggs, add “bicycles” to the COVID-19 buying sprees.
Duluth-area bicycle retailers say they are selling out of the mid-priced bikes and more may not be delivered before the end of the summer season.
“Mountain bikes and kids’ bikes have flown out the door,” said Lee Emanoff, co-owner of Twin Ports Cyclery inDuluth. “They’re getting hard to get from the dealers.”
“Absolutely, across the country,” Continental Ski & Bike store manager Kraig Decker said of the bike-buying boom. “It’s a combo of a few things – more time on their hands, stimulus money. There’s a lot more people riding.”
Bicycling also represents a slick way to get out and about while social distancing.
In mid-May, Olga Kharif of Bloomberg reported bike shop sales growths of 30 percent to 300 percent across the country, noting customers waiting up to two hours outside stores to buy a bicycle.
“As a result,” Kharif reported, “the $54 billion global bicycle market, which grew 6.9 percent last year, should see some road-bike categories shoot up 35 percent this year, according to WinterGreen Research, based in Lexington, Mass. Before the pandemic, the industry largely was stagnant, with battery-powered e-bikes and gravel bikes showing growth, and sales of traditional road bikes plummeting.”
Most bicycles, except for extremely expensive boutique models, are made overseas. Delays in manufacturing and shipping from the virus and now areas of mass protests and some destruction across the United States have exacerbated the supply-chain flow, even for repair parts.
“We ask people to be patient with us,” Emanoff said. Twin Ports Cyclery has seen a boom in bike repair requests, too, Emanoff said, chuckling about the condition of some old bikes delivered for repairs.
“We’re getting tons of repair requests, bikes people are pulling out of garages, barns, with cobwebs and hay.”
Decker said Continental has about one-quarter of the inventory it usually would have at this time of year.
“May was really, really good for us,” he said, despite customers having to make appointments and with only one person allowed in the store at a time. “Once we sell them,” he added, “we can’t replace them. Most vendors are totally out.”
Galleria Bicycle in Hermantown felt the surge by late April, posting May 1 on its Facebook page: “We are going to be closed Monday May 4th in order to catch on our backlog of repair work and bike assembly.”
Chris Edstrom, a mechanic there, said their usual spring surge in tune-ups and purchases became something of a flood this year.
“It’s more than normal. Everyone wanted a bike when they got quarantined. We’re just trying to keep up with customers,” he said. The shop was open when others were not, he added, which contributed to the surge.
Stores are careful about reordering, even with high demand, because delays in shipping may mean the product won’t arrive until late summer when continued demand is uncertain. They don’t want an abundance of bicycles sitting over winter.
A few mid-range bikes are still available, as are street bikes not used for trails.
“We have ‘comfort bikes’ to ride on paved trails or roads,” Emanoff said. “We have higher priced bikes left; we do have some little bit of mid-range bikes.”
Continental has some hardtail, entry-level mountain bikes and “a good quantity” of bikes for street use.
At Galleria, Edstrom said the shop has about 30 to 40 bikes in boxes, waiting to be assembled for the showroom. Those may be a smattering of hybrids, cruising bikes and comfort bikes and perhaps some of the popular mountain bikes, but the staff hasn’t had the time to work on those with the high repair and tune-up requests. Bike sizes might be an issue, too, with most of the remaining stock in the smaller heights for children.
With the shop’s back-ordered bicycles, he added, “We might see something in July.”