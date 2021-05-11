"Beyond the Barn" expands at Miller Hill Mall

Local company Beyond the Barn, which specializes in horseback riding gear and western wear, is set to open a spin-off store Bark Barn two doors down from its current location in the Miller Hill Mall on May 15. May 15 coincides with the popular Northland Horse Fair, also held at the Miller Hill Mall.
The family owned and operated company originally started by selling at local shows in between classes while showing their own horses. In 2005 they opened a retail location in the Mariner Mall in Superior, WI. Two years ago they moved to the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth.
The Bark Barn will feature dog and cat products and a bulk doggie treat bar. They plan to carry leashes, harnesses, collars, health products, and outfits for your pets. Later this summer they plan to open a Pet Photo Studio. Dogs will be allowed in the store for fittings, by appointment only.
“Our business has grown over the years beginning as Diamond Royal Tack (now rebranded as Beyond the Barn), now we have been offered this great opportunity by the Miller Hill Mall to provide our customers with yet another location, Bark Barn, for pet owners to shop for dog treats, and dog and cat products. We are excited to take this next step in order to continue growing” said Amanda Crist, manager of Beyond the Barn and Bark Barn.