Bentleyville, the free walk-through holiday lights experience that takes over the Bayfront Festival Park between Thanksgiving and Christmas, will become a for-pay drive-through experience this year, the organizers announced at a press conference near the waterfront today.
“We made the decision, the Bentleyville board, to offer something rather than nothing,” said Nathan Bentley, who started a mega-lights display in his yard 17 years ago that spawned the sprawling Bentleyville waterfront display.
The charge will be $10 per car. The $5 parking fee charged in previous years will be eliminated.
A year from now, organizers intend for the massive holiday lighting display to return to a free, walk-through event, said founder Nathan Bentley.
"We’re still going to collect food and toys for the Salvation Army, because this year, that’s probably more important than ever," Bentley said. Children age 10 and under will still get a free Santa hat and cookie.
Under the plan worked out with the city, MnDOT and local and state law enforcement, vehicles will be routed to the DECC parking lot, then down a temporary wood-panel protected road at Bayfront Festival Park. The cost of that road will range from $25,000 to $30,000.
The display will still feature the 128-foot Christmas tree, nearly 5 million lights, appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, costumed characters, Bentleyville music and fire pits. Missing will be walk-up donation boxes and candy bar sales.
They expect corporate sponsorships to decline, along with gift shop sales. The Bentleyville gift shop will move from Bayfront to leased space at Grandma’s Sports Garden in Canal Park.
The event annually brings about $20 million to the local economy, said Anna Tanski, president and CEO of Visit Duluth. The group will promote the event, primarily in the Twin Cities, she said.
“We are well positioned to ensure the word gets out and to really make sure we get many visitors here to maximize the experience,” she said.
The Bentleyville Board has yet to decide whether reservations will, or can, be required.
Bentley said believes the event, as restructured, will be safe for visitors. The massive light display grew from Bentley's backyard outside Duluth 17 years ago to the waterfront extravaganza in the city. It's become a tradition for many from as far as North Dakota and Iowa, he said.