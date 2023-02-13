Bent Paddle Brewing Co. this week will open the Twin Port’s first Cannabis Beverage Lounge and To-Go Market to the public on Thursday at 4:20 p.m. Dubbed the Cann-A-Lounge + Market allows customers to experience Bent Paddle’s non-synthetic, Minnesota-grown and produced, hemp-derived ▲9 THC + CBD sparkling waters and edibles. Other hand-selected high-quality hemp and cannabis adjacent products, from edibles to body care to Creative Thinking journals from various companies, will also be available. The pop-up lounge and shop will be open weekly Thursday-Sundays from 4:20-9 pm at Bent Paddle’s original taproom located at 1912 W. Michigan St.
Last summer, a Minnesota law opened pathways for companies like Bent Paddle to produce hemp-based products containing 5 mg of hemp-derived THC or less per serving. As one of the first in the state to release hemp-derived THC and CBD sparkling waters, the brewery has made a name for itself in this new emerging market. “Coming out of the pandemic has been rough for many local craft breweries, including our own, and this law change has been a lifeline in supporting diversifying our offerings,” mentioned Karen Tonnis, Bent Paddle Brewing Co. co-founder. “We enjoy drinking cannabis products socially and are grateful for the opportunity to produce our own high-quality sparkling water line in addition to our great local craft beer. When we opened our current taproom a few years ago, we could not use our original taproom space due to state licensing restrictions. We had a unique opportunity to utilize our vacant original taproom with this pop-up shop and are excited to be the first to offer this unique space in the Twin Ports.”
Hemp-derived THC and CBD products can be confusing for some people, especially since it is such a new concept in the state. With the new Cann-A-Lounge + Market Bent Paddle aims to create a welcoming, stigma-free environment for all who wish to learn more in a safe, comfortable, and social space.
“Our knowledgeable staff is excited to help folks new and old to cannabis learn about its origin, effects, and more,” noted Bent Paddle Taproom Director Pepin Young. “Our staff is trained to educate customers on all things THC and create a positive experience for all.”
Owners describe Cann-A-Lounge as a kitschy, electric space colored in greens, pinks, and oranges with lots of tongue-in-cheek “stoner” activities like puzzles, adult coloring books, vintage High Times magazines, and lots and lots of plants. There are couches, nooks, and a vinyl record player with a wide-ranging mix of records that customers can put on the turntable themselves.
“We had a blast recreating our ready-to-roll original taproom into a soft yet funky new space for paddlers to enjoy cannabis beverages socially and shop our selection of unique, curated beverages and other cannabis products. The best thing about drinking our hemp products is that they are water-soluble, which means the effects can be felt quickly compared to other ways of ingesting cannabis. Plus, people naturally enjoy gathering over a beverage, so our Cann-A-Lounge is designed to be a fully social experience,” says Bent Paddle Co-Founder Laura Mullen.
While the Cann-A-Lounge is a 21+ only environment, paddlers with kids and pets can still find CBD+ and THC+ sparkling waters at our current Taproom seven days per week alongside Bent Paddle’s selection of award-winning craft beers and non-alcoholic beverages.
Bent Paddle’s sparkling waters can also be purchased at grocery stores, co-op markets, CBD shops, outfitters, and other retailers throughout Minnesota. Bent Paddle Co-Founder Bryon Tonnis says, “We are unique in that we have 100% Minnesota grown, extracted, and produced non-synthetic CBD and ▲9 THC sparkling waters.”
Their not-so-secret ingredient is hemp grown locally in Two Harbors by Finnegan’s Farm. It is then extracted from the plant in a non-synthetic, double-distilled, mechanical separation process via Superior Molecular out of White Bear Lake. “We take the hemp extract and combine it with the fresh waters of Lake Superior to create sparkling waters that are clean, crisp, and reminiscent of the Great Lakes. The results are easy drinking, all-natural sparkling waters that taste great and are Minnesota made from field to glass,” describes Bryon Tonnis.
Bent Paddle’s current hemp water flavors are THC+ Mango Tangerine (5mg THC/5 mg CBD) and CBD+ Hawaiian P.O.G. - Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava (2 mg THC/25mg CBD, with more combinations and flavors on the horizon.