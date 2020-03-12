Based upon revised recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, Benedictine Living Community has decided to limit visitors to combat the spread of the disease and protect the health and welfare of our residents.
“We encourage loved ones to communicate with our residents in ways, other than in-person visits, such as video chat, telephone or social media,” said Barb Wessberg, executive director. “These precautions are vital to helping us avoid and minimize the possible spread of this virus. We also are committed to staying in contact with family members to update them on any news, emerging issues, or changes in our regular operations.”
In a Thursday announcement, BHS said it is actively taking precautions to prevent Coronavirus, noting that older persons with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk for the most serious forms of infection associated with this new disease.
“The health and wellness of our residents/tenants and the caregiving teams who support them is our number one priority,” Wessberg said. “We are staying abreast of the latest information from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and we are working with state and local public health and emergency preparedness officials to strengthen our preparation for a possible outbreak of Coronavirus.”
Benedictine Living Community is also educating staff and residents and families on symptom awareness for COVID-19 and infection control best practices and have clear protocols for staff to stay home and not come to work if they are ill or symptomatic.