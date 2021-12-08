Benedictine Living Community-Duluth to acquire Hearthstone Home Care

Benedictine Living Community-Duluth has reached an agreement to acquire
Hearthstone Home Care, Duluth. Effective Dec. 1, 2021, Hearthstone Home Care will become Benedictine Home Health-Duluth.
“Hearthstone Home Care has been providing quality home care services to area seniors for many years. For the past seven years, Benedictine Living Community-Duluth has partnered with Hearthstone with Benedictine Duluth’s professionals providing in-home physical, occupational and speech therapy to Hearthstone clients,” said Barb Wessberg, executive director.
“Today, I am pleased to share that this successful partnership is evolving into a new relationship that will benefit not only the current Hearthstone clients, but future clients and other Duluth area seniors,” Wessberg added.
Benedictine Duluth will be retaining all Hearthstone staff and will continue providing services to current Hearthstone clients. Over the next month, Hearthstone and Benedictine Duluth will be working together to make this transition as smooth as possible for staff and Hearthstone clients.
During this transition, Hearthstone staff will continue to office in their current location. They will relocate their offices to the Benedictine Duluth campus after the first of the year.
“This is an exciting time for us at Benedictine Duluth. By adding the quality services of HearthstoneHome Care to the Benedictine Duluth continuum, we are better able to serve those on our campus and now those in the broader Duluth community,” Wessberg added.