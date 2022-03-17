Benders opens new location in Duluth, expands products

Benders Shoes in Duluth has opened a new, expanded location at 901 W. Central Entrance. The new store accommodates an increased product selection, including kids' footwear, clothing and gifts.
“We have already had an exciting 2022, with the launch of our e-commerce store and this Duluth expansion coming to fruition,” says Craig Bender, owner of Benders Shoes, in an official statement. “Our team is working hard to continuously adapt to economic changes and customer feedback in order to provide the best consumer experience possible.”
Angie and Roland Bender opened the first Bender’s Shoes store in Grand Rapids in 1973. They added a location in Hibbing in 1976, and in Duluth in 2013. Now, three generations of Benders have been involved with store operations.