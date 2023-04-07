This year, Benders celebrates 50 years of business and will be hosting 50th Anniversary events.
Benders is offering a storewide sale, giveaways, and customers can enter the drawing for 50 days of Giveaways. This event will run at each location in Grand Rapids, Hibbing and Duluth from April 12 - April 22.
“For the last 50 years we have prided ourselves on our customer service and we are very excited about where we are and where we’re going. It always has been and always will be ‘Our Family Serving Yours,’” said owner Craig Bender.
Benders locations will continue to operate under normal hours throughout this event.
Benders Shoes has been locally-owned since Angie and Roland Bender opened the first Benders Shoes store in Grand Rapids in 1973. They added a location in Hibbing in 1976 and in Duluth in 2013. Three generations of Benders have been involved with the store operations.