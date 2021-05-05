Bell celebrates Duluth bank opening

Bell Bank on Wednesday celebrated the opening of its Duluth office with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Temple Opera Building, its new downtown home.
"We're excited to get to know all of you. We hired Duluth people and we're here to stay," said Erin Procko, Bell banking director.
The local team includes Tim McShane, president of the Twin Ports market; Jon Birkeland, senior vice president/commercial banking team lead; David Gaddie, director of community development; Mark Lanigan, senior vice president/commercial banker; Jason Crawford, vice president/commercial banker; Liz Kidd, commercial loan coordinator; Chris Theis, vice president/private banking team lead; and Cathy Sinnott, personal banking officer/assistant manager.
In brief remarks, McShane thanked those in attendance, saying "You all believed in us and the Bell Bank team."
Kristi Stokes, Greater Downtown Council president, said "You have some great people here and we're excited to work with you."
"You have the right team and the right location. Thank you for your commitment," added David Ross, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce CEO.