Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Commissioner Ida Rukavina announced today that Al Becicka was appointed to serve as the agency’s deputy commissioner.
In his new position, Becicka will help carry out the agency's mission of promoting and investing in business, community and workforce development for the betterment of northeastern Minnesota.
Becicka previously served as the agency’s legal counsel for almost 15 years advising on matters regarding the agency’s regional investments and compliance with state laws, rules and regulations. He also worked with the agency as a loan officer for various economic and business development projects. Prior to that Becicka dedicated his expertise to serving the people of Minnesota in his roles at the Attorney General’s Office, the State Auditor’s Office and the Departments of Administration and Human Services.
“Al is uniquely suited to serve as deputy commissioner. He is well respected by our staff, by community leaders and throughout the region," said Rukavina. "He has a history with the agency which gives him thorough knowledge and a deepened perspective of the communities, industries and people we serve.”
Becicka earned his Juris Doctor degree from University of Minnesota and is licensed to practice law in Minnesota and Maryland. He also received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Augsburg College, and he has an inactive Certified Public Accountants license in Minnesota.
“I’m honored to assume this position and will do everything I can to help the commissioner, our board and our staff succeed in bringing real economic development and growth to the region,” said Becicka.
He and his wife Leah, who is an obstetrician/gynecologist, live in Great Scott Township near Britt. They share four sons who are now grown and reside in the Cloquet area, Minneapolis, Boston and Ogden, Utah. Becicka was involved for many years with his sons' youth athletics, both as a coach and volunteer. The Becickas have one grandchild and two more due to be born this spring and summer.
Becicka enjoys fishing and traveling with his growing family.
His official start date is April 12.