Superior-based BARKO Hydraulics announced this week the development of its remote platform to monitor heavy machinery performance.
BARKO Insight uses real-time data to inform proactive maintenance and operating decisions for a single machine or an entire fleet. “With this type of information at the fingertips of owners and operators, both will gain a better understanding of how their machines perform in real-time. This obviously directly impacts productivity optimization and the extension of equipment life," said BARKO President, Justin Rupar, in an official statement.
BARKO Insight is available on new BARKO equipment and comes with a free 1-year subscription. BARKO Insight includes an intuitive dashboard, providing real-time insight into how a machine is running, with automatic alerts if performance metrics slip below normal operating conditions.