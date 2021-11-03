Azrin Awal and Terese Tomanek captured the two Duluth City Council at-large seats in last night's election. Awal won 31% of the vote; Tomanek won 36%. Candidate Joe Macor received 28% of the votes.
Awal, a current UMD student in the public health program, founded the UMD chapter of the NAACP.
Incumbent Tomanek was appointed to the position in June 2020 after Barb Russ stepped down; this is her first time running for the role. She has worked as a chaplain for Essentia Health and Hills Youth and Family Services, among other positions in the community.
Districts 2 and 4 were also in yesterday's election. Renee Van Nett won the district 4 seat with 51% of the vote. Mike Mayou won the district 2 seat with 75% of the vote.