Attorneys and staff of Cloquet’s Rudy Law Firm to join Fryberger

Attorneys and staff of Cloquet’s 47-year-old Rudy Law Firm will become part of the Duluth-based Fryberger Law Firm effective Jan. 1. The Cloquet firm will be known as Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig, a Fryberger Law Firm Practice Group. Rudy attorneys and staff will continue to operate from offices at 813 Cloquet Ave.
“We have long respected the superb work done by the Rudy Law Firm and are looking forward to using that experience to complement and strengthen the Fryberger Law Firm,” said Fryberger President David Oberstar. “Although there will be a change in the firm’s legal name, there won’t be any change in the exceptional guidance and community involvement the Rudy Law Firm has provided to families and businesses in the greater Cloquet area since 1973.”
The Cloquet office will continue to provide services in the areas of real estate, business, estate planning and probate, family law, transactional law, municipal law, employment law, intellectual property law and general civil litigation.
Rudy Attorney David Pritchett said he and his colleagues are looking forward to the additional strength and resources that will be available to existing and future clients.
“People throughout the Upper Midwest are familiar with the Fryberger firm and its reputation for excellent legal advice and counsel,” said Pritchett. “This is a perfect fit for Rudy clients, Fryberger clients and our future clients, all of whom will benefit from the combined expertise that will be available to serve them.”
Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A., founded in 1893, is northern Minnesota’s largest law firm, with 25 attorneys. It provides legal services that include business and corporate law, real estate transactions, employment and labor law, civil litigation, wills and trusts, finance and personal injury. The group includes attorneys who are licensed in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Arizona and Michigan.
In addition to its offices in downtown Duluth’s Lonsdale Building and now in Cloquet, the Fryberger Law Firm has offices in Superior and St. Paul.