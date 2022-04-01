A Grand Rapids compact equipment manufacturer with roots going back to the inventors of snowmobiles, is planning a major expansion.
ASV Holdings, Inc., will ramp up production of Compact Track Loaders, launch new products, and relocate the production of mini excavators to Grand Rapids from Japan, according to a Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation board meeting packet.
“This expansion is a critical enabler in Yanmar/ASV becoming a leader in compact equipment in North America,” said Tate Johnson, president of ASV Holdings, Inc. via email. “Substantial growth is expected in both our Yanmar and ASV brands of compact equipment, which requires investment in increased operating capacity which will also create hundreds of jobs over the next five years.”
The nine-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, holds a virtual meeting to consider approving funding support for the expansion and other projects.
A 60,000 square-foot warehouse, site improvements, assembly layout modifications, and additional equipment, are part of the expansion, according to the IRRR Board meeting packet.
The expansion is planned to create more than 300 new jobs.
“It's huge,” Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation commissioner said of the project. “They're going to make a new line of tracked vehicles, which is something they haven't done in some time. It's a new line of business for them and that's why they're adding people.”
A $1 million IRRR loan and a $350,000 infrastructure grant would support the $9.4 million project.
The City of Grand Rapids is providing $234,000 in support, Itasca County $186,000 and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development $450,000.
More than $6.7 million in private funding will be invested to help fund the project.
ASV is an industry leader in the production of compact equipment, sales, parts and distribution.
“We are planning for significant growth in the Yanmar and ASV lines of compact equipment,” said Johnson. “The proposed expansion project will enable a ramp up in production of compact equipment like compact track loaders and will accommodate new product launches going forward.”
ASV was founded in 1983 in a small garage in Marcell, Minn.
Edgar Hetteen and Gary Lemke, pioneers in the snowmobile industry, were founders.
The company in 1995 moved to Grand Rapids and in 2019 was acquired by the Yanmar Group.
Several other business development projects will also be considered by the IRRR Board.
“We're pretty amazed,” Phillips said “We haven't seen this kind of economic development in this region for some time.”
The IRRR Board on Tuesday also considers:
• A $10 million loan and $500,000 infrastructure grant to Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing toward a 60,000 square-foot expansion. A $5 million Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development loan would also support the project. The project, which will double the company's electronics manufacturing and remanufacturing space, is planned to create 18 new jobs.
• A $230,592 loan to MNStar Group in Bovey toward a $461,185 equipment purchase. Ten new jobs will be added.
• A $450,000 loan and a $560,000 loan to Reynolds Manufacturing, Inc. for acquisition of Northland Machine, Inc. in Grand Rapids. Seven to nine new jobs are projected.
• A $312,000 grant to the City of LaPrairie to support $1.9 million in water, sewer and roads for a new recreational vehicle park and campground.
• A $700,000 grant to the City of Silver Bay for development of Sawtooth 16, LLC., a $17 million planned housing and resort development.
• A $176,894 grant to the City of Virginia toward a $469,404 Highway 53 alignment and reconstruction at the entrance of P&H Road.
• A $20,000 grant to Goodland Township to help fund a $68,880 heating and cooling system replacement at Goodland Community Center.
• A $250,000 grant to the City of Ely toward an $826,345 water line relocation for the Ely School District campus reconstruction project.
• A $180,734 grant to the City of Keewatin to support a new $2.6 million sewer line from Keewatin to Nashwauk.
• A $325,000 grant to the City of Marble for construction of a $1.5 million new water tower.
• A $74,859 grant to the City of Orr toward a $224,576 lift station rehabilitation and force main replacement.
• A $214,202 grant to the City of Silver Bay for a $1.4 million excavation and installation of a water main, hydrants, curb stops, sanitary sewer main, sanitary lift station and site work.
• A $21,378 grant to the City of Eveleth toward a $42,757 redesign and construction of a new trail on the southeast side of Fayal Pond.
• A $29,737 grant to Blackberry Township to help fund a $59,475 walking and hiking trail development.
• A $50,000 grant to the Northern ATV Joint Powers Board for a $100,000 master plan to improve connectivity to local destinations, close trail system gaps, increase safety and accessibility, and to support economic development and quality of life.
• An $80,000 grant to Itasca County for a $200,000 pedestrian trail development within the right-of-way of Trunk Highway 46.
• A $100,000 grant to the Iron Range Tourism Bureau for a $200,000 Northern St. Louis County Trails Task Force Small Trails grant program.