Ashland MMC to expand with $21 million Surgical Center

Ashland Memorial Medical Center’s (MMC) board approved funding in April to support expansion plans for the new Surgical Center created by BWBR Architects, Inc.
The $21 million investment is the first project in the ongoing master expansion plan. The new two-story Surgical Center will feature seven operating rooms (including 1 robotic operating room), four endoscopy suites, a large post anesthesia care unit, and 18 pre/post-surgery rooms.
The planned expansion will increase the footprint on the north side of the building to expand functional spaces. It also includes the relocation of hospital administrative offices and sterile processing to the ground floor of the new Surgical Center.
“We’re extremely excited about all that this expansion will provide for our community,” said Jason Douglas, MMC president and chief executive officer. “In addition to increasing the overall space and to accommodate today’s patient’s needs, the project is designed with the goal of enhancing efficient flow and delivery of care for our patients and their loved ones.”
Kent Dumonseau, chief financial officer of MMC, said “Since 2018, there has been 80 more full-time equivalents (FTEs), which is a 21 percent increase. Surgeries performed has also increased 58 percent from 2018. The expansion increases the hospital’s surgery capacity to perform surgical procedures for medical conditions impacting our community. We are proud to invest in the future needs of our patients by providing them with the type of modernized, up-to-date facilities found in other parts of the state.”
On October 14, the multi-phased expansion project will be set to begin. It is expected to take up to 18 months and will include 60,000 square feet of new construction and 8,000 square feet of renovations. The surgical center will remain open during the entire project.