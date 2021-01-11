Ashland Honda Toyota has completed a $1.6 million addition to its dealership, located at 2301 Lakeshore Drive East in Ashland, WI. The Duluth office of Kraus-Anderson was the construction manager. The 6,816-square-foot expansion to the service department added 10 additional service bays and features a precast wall panel system that matches the existing service area. The parking area to the west of the new addition was also expanded. The project was designed by R.B. Custom Designs of Johnsburg, IL.
