The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE ) has issued the last remaining major permit for PolyMet’s NorthMet project near Hoyt Lakes.
Jobs for Minnesotans immediately issued a statement praising the development.
“Jobs for Minnesotans celebrates the U.S. Army Corps decision today to issue the Section 404 wetlands permit, which is the final federal permit needed for the PolyMet NorthMet project. This USACE action marks a major achievement for a new era of mining in Minnesota – allowing the first non-ferrous copper, nickel, precious metals mining project in the state to be built.
The project and its supporters can now put into action what we’ve been saying all along – that it’s possible to mine for these important metals while also protecting the environment.
The company says it’s creating approximately 360 family-sustaining jobs to northeastern Minnesota. The project is projected to generate $515 million in commerce each year.
“PolyMet is the first mining company to be approved by state and federal agencies to mine essential metals from the world-class Duluth Complex, one of the largest undeveloped mineral resources in the world with an estimated 4.4 billion tons of ore containing copper, nickel and platinum group metals,” Jobs for Minnesotans said.